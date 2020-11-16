July 29, 1950 — November 8, 2020
Jane Werner, 70, Minong, died peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Jane was born July 29, 1950, in Hayward, to parents Eldon and Leone (Burbey) Jaeger. She attended and graduated from Hayward High School in 1968. Immediately following graduation, she moved to Madison, where she attended college. She lived in various places until moving back to Hayward in 1978. She was very proud of passing her Civil Service Test and being hired at the Spooner Post Office in 1985. She moved to Spooner and continued to work at the Post Office for the next 20 years until her retirement. On July 31, 1998, she was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Werner at their home in Trego. The couple enjoyed traveling, which took them to places such as the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, Branson, Missouri, and South Carolina, to name a few. She enjoyed playing cards and feeding the birds, and always had events or items planned for her grandkids when they would come to visit.
Jane is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Crystal Terry of Hayward, Jeff Zajicek of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, Tammi (Randy) Schoen of Frontenac, Minnesota, Terri (Bob) Biederman of Durand, Patty Betterley of New Richmond, Mary Ellen Ott of Wheeler, Wisconsin, and Jerry (Jane) Werner of Nelson, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Ashley, Nick, Daniel, Blake, Carrissa, Cassandra, Brett, Ben, Amanda, Adam, Tony, Rodney, Jake, Alex and Taylor; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, William (Roxy) Jaeger of Chippewa Falls; her udder sister, Ella Marie (John) Hills of Spooner; and five nephews and five nieces.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Lou Kalina; and brother in law, Joe Kalina.
No services are planned at this time due to the current health crisis. Online memories and or condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.