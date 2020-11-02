January 31, 1950 — October 25, 2020
Jane A. Mitchell, 70, of Hayward passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Jane Aletha Thayer was born in Hayward, the daughter of Charles and Bernice (Grover) Thayer. She was a resident of Modesto, California, and Hayward. Jane was a member of Lac Courte Oreilles reservation. She moved to California and married in 1967. There she raised three children and later worked 15 years at Ceres Unified Schools in California. Jane was always able to bring a smile to anyone at any time. She later returned to Hayward, where she continued to make anyone laugh and lived out the remainder of her wonderful life. Jane will be truly missed by all the knew her.
She is survived by her children, Marty Mitchell, Lisa Mitchell and Matthew Mitchell; three grandchildren; brothers, Gordon Thayer, John Webster, Gerald Thayer, George Thayer and Tom Thayer; and sisters, Marsha Yanez, Susan Vega and Beverley Valaskie.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bernice; paternal grandparents, Connie Thayer and Libby Blue Sky Thayer; maternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth Grover; brothers, Lynn Thayer and Howie Webster; sister, Aletha Thayer; and many nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life Service, with a lunch, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at LCO Assembly of God Church in Signor. A graveside and memorial with be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
