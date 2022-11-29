James W. Rhea

James W. Rhea

James W. Rhea, 74, a resident of Stone Lake, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, November 13.

James was born on June 1, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois to parents Walter and Marian (Summer) Rhea. After school, Jim served 2 years in the US Army during Vietnam and then transferred into the Army Reserve for an additional year commitment.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments