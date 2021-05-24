Obituary: James Krygoski

May 17, 2021

James M. Krygoski, 66, of Clam Lake passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

James Martin Krygoski is survived by his two children, Tawnya (Brian) Hulstrom of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Michael Krygoski of Michigan; 10 grandchildren, Noah, Wyatt, Lief, Faith, Bree, Allison, Abigale, Ashley, Hannah and Gretchen; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Jacob Krygoski; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Andrea Krygoski.

No public services are planned at this time for James.

