James Krygoski

May 17, 2021
James M. Krygoski, 66, of Clam Lake passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
James Martin Krygoski is survived by his two children, Tawnya (Brian) Hulstrom of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Michael Krygoski of Michigan; 10 grandchildren, Noah, Wyatt, Lief, Faith, Bree, Allison, Abigale, Ashley, Hannah and Gretchen; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Jacob Krygoski; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Andrea Krygoski.
No public services are planned at this time for James.
Online condolences may be shared with James’ family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
