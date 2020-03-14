James Konieczki, 51, of Boyceville, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, at his home.
James Jay Konieczki was born October 28, 1968, in Wausau, the son of Mary (Thomson) Konieczki. He was raised in Park Fallsnand Hayward where he attended his schooling. After his schooling he worked with the Training Station in Hayward. He moved to Couderay, where he spent many years before moving to Owen and then Boyceville.
James is survived by his mother, Mary (Thomson) Cowen, and a half-brother, Steven Konieczki, both of Wasiclla, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by a half-sister, Ellen (Konieczki) Bannecke of Milwaukee.
A private interment will be held for Jim at the Greenwood Cemetery in Couderay.
James was very blessed over the years to have received great care and love from the Lambs Creek and Ripczinski Adult Family Homes.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
