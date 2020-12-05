February 22, 1935 — November 29, 2020
James F. Ruebesam, 85, of Hayward, passed away on Sunday, November 29, at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward.
James Frank Ruebesam was born February 22, 1935, in Milwaukee, the son of Henry and Mary (McCarthy) Ruebesam. Jim was raised and attended school in Milwaukee. He started working at his uncle’s gas station which began a life-long interest in automobiles. He purchased his own gas station in 1960 which he named Jim Ruebesam’s Texaco Service Station. While operating the station he was also active as a stock car crew chief for local drivers including Alan Kulwicki, who eventually went professional. In 1980, Jim sold his station and retired to Clam Lake, where he then worked part time in construction. Jim loved the great outdoors, especially spending time in his yard (his greatest passion), golfing, hunting and fishing. His close friends could always count on him for a good prank and he was a great person to spend a Friday night fish fry with.
Jim is survived by his nieces and nephews, Sue (Ron) Ahlensdorf of Milwaukee, Joan (Dennis) Kutz of West Bend, Mike (Renee) Knoeck of Waupaca, Pat Knoeck of Jackson, Wisconsin, Jean Knoeck of Milwaukee, Lynn (Tim) Oelerich of West Bend, Tom (Keith) Sammer of Superior, Deb (Jim) Luckason of Menomonee Falls, Kim (Doug) VanRossum of Neshkoro, Wisconsin; and many great nieces and nephews. He is further survived by longtime friends Mark Best, Wayne Wegner, Mike Feldner, Fred Duray, and their families, plus many other good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bernice Knoeck and Lois Sammer; brother-in-law, Gerald Knoeck; and nephew, Jeff Sammer.
A special thank you to the staff at Aspen Acres, and Amy, RN at Regional Hospice Services, for their wonderful care and compassion.
A gathering for Jim will be held at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.