James Bruce Kruger, 76, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1945, in Ashland, the son of Frederick and Nina (Stone) Kruger. He was united in marriage to Catherine Joy McDermott. Jim was a lifelong resident of Hayward, graduating from Hayward High School in 1965. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart. He held many jobs, including log rolling at Historyland, maintenance for the City of Hayward, bartender at Angler’s Tavern, clerk at Wickland Hardware, laborer for Rick Kreyer Construction, food manager at Northern Lakes Co-op, and for the last 32 years, owner of Minnow Jim’s Bait Shop. He loved to fish, hunt and bowl.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Catherine; his daughters, Jennifer (Matt McKercher) Robb of Solon Springs and Karen Kaye Luebke of Springbrook; his siblings, Darlene (Robert) Seffinga, Brenda (Rick) Kreyer and Fritz Kruger, all of Hayward; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jim (Linda) McDermott; and sisters-in-law, Janice (Herb) Hanlen and Mary (Charles) Tipton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W. County Highway B in Hayward, where visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the hour of the service. A reception will follow at the Hayward Veterans Center.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
