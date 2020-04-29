CABLE—James Bolen, resort manager and Bayfield County Economic Development Corporation board member, is announcing his candidacy for the 74th Assembly District.
“As a husband, father, grandfather and business manager here in northern Wisconsin, I know the unique issues our communities face,” said Bolen. “We need a strong and effective voice representing us down in Madison. I am running for Assembly to find solutions and get results. Together, we will help our region grow and thrive.”
James has 22 years of management experience running a resort in northern Wisconsin. As the general manager, he oversees finances, marketing and daily operations. He currently serves as a board member on the Bayfield County Economic Development Corporation and has been successful in bringing various economic development programs and funding to the area. James also played a key role organizing cross-country skiing events like the Junior National Qualifier, the Wisconsin State Nordic Championships and the American Birkebeiner Ski Race.
From 2006 to 2019, James served as Executive Director for the Cable Area Chamber of Commerce. In this role, he built strong working relationships with leaders in state government that helped elevate recognition of the area. This resulted in legislation getting passed in Madison to help families and businesses in the Town of Cable and surrounding area. James also successfully bid on and hosted the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) World Cup events in 2012 and 2013. In 2015, James served on the Organizing Committee for the IPC Nordic World Championships and was awarded the Governor's Service Excellence Award for his work.
“I look forward to talking with people from all over the district in Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer and Vilas counties and hearing their thoughts and concerns during the course of the campaign,” added Bolen. “The small-town communities up here have a lot to offer our state. I will work hard each and every day to ensure our voices are heard in the Assembly, because it’s time to get results for northern Wisconsin.”
James and his wife Heather live in Cable and have been married for 25 years. They have two sons, a daughter and a granddaughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.