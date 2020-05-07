CABLE—James Bolen, resort manager and Bayfield County Economic Development Corporation board member, has announced his candidacy for the 74th Assembly District.
“As a husband, father, grandfather and business manager here in northern Wisconsin, I know the unique issues our communities face,” said Bolen. “We need a strong and effective voice representing us down in Madison. I am running for Assembly to find solutions and get results. Together, we will help our region grow and thrive.”
Bolen has 22 years of management experience running a resort in the Cable area. As the general manager, he oversees finances, marketing and daily operations. He currently serves as a board member on the Bayfield County Economic Development Corporation and has been successful in bringing various economic development programs and funding to the area. Bolen also played a key role organizing cross-country skiing events like the Junior National Qualifier, the Wisconsin State Nordic Championships and the American Birkebeiner.
From 2006 to 2019, Bolen served as executive director for the Cable Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I look forward to talking with people from all over the district in Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer and Vilas counties and hearing their thoughts and concerns during the course of the campaign,” Bolen said.
Bolen and his wife Heather live in Cable and have been married for 25 years. They have two sons, a daughter and a granddaughter.
