March 11, 1942 — September 19, 2021
James Allen “Jim” Flottum, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Twin Ports Health Center in Superior.
He was born March 11, 1942, in Cumberland, the only child of Ole and Doris (Tyvoll) Flottum. He was united in marriage to Lynnette Elizabeth Johnson on July 22, 1961, in Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Jim was raised in Shell Lake and graduated from Shell Lake High School. After graduation, he completed basic training and proudly served his country in the Army National Guard (Ret). He attended Northland College in Ashland and became a teacher. He taught English in Wabeno and Hayward for over 30 years. He kept busy in retirement, working as a carpenter and various volunteer opportunities. He was very active in the American Legion Post 218 of Hayward.
Jim loved the Northwoods of Wisconsin and his Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed many activities, including fishing, travelling, hunting deer and grouse and cutting and stacking the season’s supply of firewood. Jim also enjoyed playing guitar.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Lynnette, of Hayward; his children, Scott Flottum of Hayward, Shellee (Shane) Wampole of Hayward and Samuel (Jennifer) Flottum of Rochester; his grandchildren, Jessica (Jerob) Hatch, Kayla (Caleb) Stevens, Kristen Lake, Sydney (Jarett) DeFrang, Sierra Flottum and Drew Wampole; his great-grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Penelope, Lewyn and Judah; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W Highway B in Hayward. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be privately laid to rest with honors in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may directed to the American Legion Post 218, P.O. Box 524, Hayward, WI 54843 or to the Hayward Veterans Center, 10534 Main St., Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
