James Alan “Jim” Meier, 65, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.
He was born on March 10, 1956, in Hayward, the son of Elmer and Eleanor (Cox) Meier. He was united in marriage to Debra Fern Christenson on May 3, 1975, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayward.
Jim proudly served his country with the Wisconsin National Guard/Army Reserve, retiring after 19 years as a Sargent First Class. He served deployments overseas in Iraq and stateside in North Carolina. Jim dedicated over 34 years to the Sawyer County Sherriff’s Department, serving as sheriff for the last eight years. He loved deer hunting with his friends and family. He also enjoyed four wheeling. Jim built his home on Smith Lake and he built two beauty shops for his wife. He enjoyed the process of buying Huong’s Little Wok, a Vietnamese restaurant, and made it into a successful bar and grill, The Lil’ Farm Grill.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Debra Meier of Hayward; his son, Daniel James Meier of Cornell; siblings, Karen (Richard) Metcalf of Earl, Margie Johnson of Hayward and Vickie (Jim) Zopp of Hayward; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin James Meier; his brother, Edwin LaVern Meier; his brother-in-law, Donald Johnson; and his stepmother, Alice Springer Meier.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, at First Lutheran Church in Hayward. A memorial service will follow at noon at the church. Interment will be held in Earl Cemetery.
