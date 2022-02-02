James Harz

James A. Harz (Jim) passed away peacefully at his snowbird home in New Mexico on Jan. 4, 2022.

Jim was born Feb. 3, 1944, in Park Falls, the son of Dick and Mary (Raines). Jim joined the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966. Jim loved his family, friends and life! He was a free spirit wanderer who was loved by everyone he met. He enjoyed sharing his talent of stealing the stage with his Stump Fiddle, which he made sure to pass onto his son and grandson.

Jim is survived by his wife, Deloris (Bauer) of Draper; his son with his first wife (Cathryn Richson of Hayward), Jamie (Jay) and wife Jeanne (Nash) of Hayward; grandchildren, Drey and Darah of Eau Claire; great-grandchildren, Jaydan and Stella; sister, Dixie (Manzanares) of Castle Rock, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Rick.

At Jim’s request there will be no services. However, there will be Military Honors held at the Hayward Veterans Community Center at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, along with cheers for what would have been his birthday.

