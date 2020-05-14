April 29, 2020
Daniell Fransen and Jacob Anderson of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Jaksyn Petter Anderson. Jaksyn was born at 4:11 p.m. on April 29 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces at birth, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Charlene Fransen and Edwin Fransen, and John Anderson and Tracy Anderson.
