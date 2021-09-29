Aamoo
‘Honey Bee’
July 17, 1947 — September 26, 2021
Jacqueline M. Cadotte, 74, of Hayward started her journey “home” Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward.
Jacqueline M. Miller was born July 17, 1947, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Reginald and Beatrice (Fairbanks) Miller. Jacqui attended multiple schools in various states due to her father’s career path in the BIA and eventually graduated from high school in Homestead, Florida. Along with her mother and brothers, Jacqui spent her summers on the White Earth Reservation with family.
After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis, where she became a mother for the first time and met the love of her life, her “Beautiful Bill.” They lived in many places but when they began expanding their family, Lac Courte Oreilles was the place they chose to call home.
She held many jobs, volunteered and served on various committees throughout her life. Her most prized role was homemaker. She dedicated her life to her family, was Bill’s strongest supporter and her children’s and grandchildren’s number one fan. Jacqui played an active role in the lives of “her kids” including nieces, nephews, we’enhs and community members. She was happiest when her house was full. Jacqui was a fierce indigenous woman and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She was the life of the party and made friends everywhere she went. Jacqui had a spirit and demeanor that made everyone want to be near her.
Jacqui loved being a Big Drum member, being outdoors, camping and caravaning to pow-wows as a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Badger Singers. Jacqui enjoyed cooking and was a lifelong learner. She cheered on both the Vikings and Packers but if they played each other it was Vikings all. the. way.
She is survived by her husband, John “Bill;” children, John “Randy” (MacKenzie), William “Reggie” and Wonaquance (Mario);13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews and we’enhs.
Jacqui was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Jenkins; and brothers, Edward Miller and Michael Miller.
Tribal Funeral Rites will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreilles. Lee “Obizaan” Staples will officiate. Burial will be in Historyland Cemetery. Visitation will began at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary casket bearers will be her grandchildren, Chelsea, Donovan, Kalista, Maekayla, MacKenna, John Randall, Minosay, Makoons, Migizi, Marvin, Marlon, Deagan and Gavin; and great-granddaughter, Amethyst.
Casket bearers will be The Badger Singers.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
