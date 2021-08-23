June 15, 1941 — August 19, 2021
Jacqueline C. Bluesky, 80, of New Post died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, peacefully at her home.
Jacqueline Carol Grzanek was born June 15, 1941, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Josephine (Felcman) Grzanek. Jackie was a graduate of St. Columbkille Business School and spent most of her career in Chicago working in the health care field. She began in the personnel department of St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital and because of her excellent skills, she quickly advanced to the administrative level, serving as corporate secretary to the hospital’s executive officers.
She met and married George, the love of her life, in Chicago on May 10, 1967. They became the proud parents of daughter, Julie, in January 1971, whom they adored. In 1991, the family relocated to the Village of New Post on the LCO Reservation. On May 10, 1997, George and Jackie renewed their wedding vows at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in New Post.
Jackie was most currently employed by the LCO Health Center as medical transcriber for the radiology, podiatry and medical departments, where she remained until retiring in 2017. She was a lover of all animals and enjoyed going to the casino for recreation. Jackie chose to spend the rest of her free time catering to the needs of her family, who loved her deeply and will greatly miss her.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Bluesky; and sister, Tina O’Shogay.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine; her husband, George; son, Gary J. Fuller; and sister, Louise Grzanek.
The Mass of Christian Burial was held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in New Post. Father Gregory Hopefl officiated with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to Mass at the church.
Honorary casket bearers were Dale DeBrot, Donald “Ducky” Potack and James Strunk.
Casket bearers were John Cooper, David DeCora, Doug DeCora, Dwayne “Dapper” DeCora, Loren Mustache and Daryl Stewart.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
