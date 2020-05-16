The Hayward Foundation for Educational Enrichment (HFEE) has announced that high school technology education teacher Jacob Ritchie has been named the 2020 Teacher of the Year.
Each year since 2015, HFEE has given a Teacher of the Year award to one outstanding educator in the Hayward Community School District. This individual receives $1,000 to be used in their classroom to further the education of Haywa rd students. Each building principal nominates a teacher, and the HFEE board votes on the winner.
In his nomination letter, Hayward High School Principal Dan VanderVelden applauded Jake for his genuine “Win the Day” attitude. Ritchie had kidney transplant surgery this past year, VanderVelden said, but through this life-changing event, he “stayed focused on his teaching responsibilities. Jake spent many hours at school on weekends and weeknights to develop lesson plans and curriculum to ensure his students’ learning would continue without a hitch.”
Ritchie accepted the award with the following comments: “To the Hayward Foundation for Educational Enrichment and the HCSD Community, I am grateful and humbled to receive the HFEE Teacher of the Year award. I would like to thank the foundation for supporting students in the classroom and beyond. There are many people I do my best to emulate when it comes to teaching practices, technical skills, and student relationships. Current and former colleagues, my former teachers, and the growing network of people I’ve met all have a role in the effort I put in. I hope that it’s apparent to students at HHS that I love to learn, grow, and solve problems with enthusiasm every day.”
Other teachers who were nominated for the 2020 award include Katie Housel, K-5 Art Teacher; Joy Bakken, 4th grade teacher; and Michelle McKay, 6th grade math teacher and team leader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.