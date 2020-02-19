The Hayward Hurricane boys hockey team will face off against the Chequamegon Co-op in the opening game of the WIAA playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hayward Sports Center.  

Fans are encouraged to come out and support Breast Cancer Awareness this Thursday. Donations collected will benefit the American Cancer Society.  

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments