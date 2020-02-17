A snowmobiler, Ryan Schelle, 23, from Breda Iowa, was severely injured in a collision with two parked snowmobiles at approximately 1:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 in the Town of Namakagon, reports the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Schelle was driving off the frozen Namakagon Lake Trail when the collision occurred just outside the Four Seasons Resort.
Schelle was flown by medical helicopter to a Duluth hospital.
Responding agencies included the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, Great Divide Ambulance and Life Link III Helicopter Service.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is assisting with the investigation.
