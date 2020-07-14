Sawyer County deputies and other searchers were able to find an injured driver following a one-vehicle crash off Hwy. 63 approximately four miles north of Hayward late Sunday, July 12.
Sheriff Doug Mrotek said the injured driver, Wyatt Z. Berge, 20, of Radisson sustained injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by Sawyer County ambulance to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, Mrotek added.
At 10:35 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies with the assistance of City of Hayward police, Sawyer County EMS and paramedic, the Town of Hayward Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 63 in the town of Lenroot near Phipps Road. The initial report advised that a witness observed a vehicle leave the roadway and crash through a fence.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the witness, who directed them to the location. Deputies followed tire tracks across a field and located the vehicle over a small embankment that had come to rest in a swamp area. The vehicle was unoccupied, but contained signs of possible occupant injury, as the diver’s airbag was deployed.
After unsuccessful attempts to search the swamp area, deputies utilized the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office drone. With the aid of the drone’s thermal imaging and internal speaker capabilities, deputies were able to locate the injured driver in the swamp.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.
