June 9, 2019 — November 6, 2020
Illiana Mae Kirkbride went to her heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
She was born on June 9, 2019, in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, the daughter of Chaz Steven Kirkbride and Nikki Jean Potvin. Illiana was a very happy baby, always wearing a bright smile. She brought so much joy to the hearts of her those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving mother, Nikki Potvin of New Auburn, Minnesota; her brother, Aiden Austin of Ham Lake, Minnesota; her maternal grandmother, Patricia Potvin of Columbia Heights, Minnesota; her paternal grandparents, Jennifer Kirkbride of Hayward and Steve and Sonya Kirkbride of Forest Lake, Minnesota; her aunts, Cheyenne Pedin of East Bethel, Minnesota, Nikkita Potvin of Columbia Heights, Nicole Potvin of Columbia Heights and Tori and Adam Witte of Spooner; and her great-grandparents, Leo and Fran Petrowske and Elizabeth Kirkbride.
She is welcomed into heaven by her beloved father, Chaz Kirkbride.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W County Highway B in Hayward, where visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.