The first of three sections of the new Becker Law Link bridge was placed temporarily on State Hwy. 77 east of Hatchery Road, about two miles east of Hayward, Friday, Oct. 23, awaiting installation over the highway. Two more sections will follow.
Then between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, the bridge will be installed. Traffic will be detoured via Highways K and B during that time.
The new bridge will carry Birkebeiner skiers, cyclists and other users of the Birkebeiner Trail over the highway while motor vehicle traffic continues to pass beneath it.
