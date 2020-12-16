The Hayward-Northwood Hurricane wrestling team defeated the Ashland Oredockers 48-40 in a dual meet Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Hayward Intermediate School gym.
Getting wins for the Canes were Calvin Mansheim by pin at 220 pounds, Makaio Stone by forfeit at 285, Noah Christianson by forfeit at 120, Hunter Lyons by forfeit at 126, Drake Marks by pin at 138 pounds, Foster Chaon by forfeit at 160, Landon Montney by forfeit at 170, and Brady Gottwald by forfeit at 195.
The Hurricanes will wrestle at Northwestern Tuesday, Dec. 22.
