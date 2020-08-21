The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team opened their season with a nine-hole match against St. Croix Falls at Hayward Golf Club Thursday, Aug. 20.
The girls played well in the first match of the year, said Coach Wade Reier.
Gillian Johnson (Junior) finished with the low score of the day, 55, and received five conference points.
Victoria Dos Santos (Freshman) finished tied for fourth place with a 74.
Katelyn Galde (Junior) played well and even chipped in on the first hole, scoring an 83.
St. Croix Falls player scores were: Missy Jones, 59; Julia Kloos, 64; Josi Sawicki, 74; Sadie Olson, 82; and Sidrah Edwards, 96.
Next week, the Hurricanes will be in Cumberland on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and home in Hayward on Thursday, Aug. 27, for a match against Chete-Weyerhaeuser.
