Hayward Hurricanes sports round-up from Tuesday, Jan. 21:
Girls basketball: The Hurricanes girls basketball team got a big win over Bloomer in Bloomer, upsetting the previously-undefeated Blackhawks 39-37.
Hayward led 18-15 at halftime. Ana Johnson led the Canes with 14 points, while Emily Morgan had eight points, Anna Schmitt seven and Holly Miller six.
The Hurricanes will host Ladysmith Monday evening, Jan. 27, in a make-up game at the RJS gym. Game time will be 7:15 p.m.
Girls hockey: The Black River Falls Tigers skated to a 3-2 win over the Co-op Hurricanes in Black River Falls. Riley Sprenger and Kennedy Sprenger each scored a goal for the Canes. Emma Quimby had 17 saves. The Hurricanes outshot the Tigers, 32-20.
Wrestling: The Northwestern Tigers defeated the Hurricanes 64-6 in a conference dual meet at the RJS gym. The Hurricanes’ Calvin Mansheim (182 pounds) won his match by pinning the Tigers’ Mike Stroede in 30 seconds.
