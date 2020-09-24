The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team finished third in the Heart O’ North Conference following the HON tournament held Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Sioux Creek Golf Course in Chetek.
Hurricanes junior Gillian Johnson earned all-conference honors as she shot a 94 on Wednesday to place third in the tournament and third in the season points standings.
The HON meet medalist was Ladysmith’s Jackie Wallin, who shot an 88. Northwestern’s McKenzie Tuura shot a 91 to place second.
HON meet scores were: Northwestern, 397; Ladysmith, 390; Spooner, 406; Barrn, 407; Superior, 421; Hayward, 430; Luck-Unity-Frederic, 458; Cumberland, 469; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 486; and St. Croix Falls, 492.
Also scoring for the Hurricanes at Sioux Creek were Macey Reier, 13th with 104 strokes; Alyson Reier, 107; Victoria Dos Santos, 125; and Kaitlyn Galde, 163.
The all-conference team consists of Jackie Wallin, Ladysmith, 58 season points; Claire Bartlett, Barron, 50; Gillian Johnson, Hayward, 45; McKenzie Tuura, Northwesteran, 43; Sydney Greenfield, Spooner, 40; Alleah Anderson, Cumberland, 39; Kaitlyn Schott, Ladysmith, 32; Brooke Vergin, Barron, 29; and Britta Hibbs, Luck-Unity-Frederic, 27.
