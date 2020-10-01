The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team placed fourth in the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Hidden Greens North golf course in Solon Springs Thursday, Oct. 1.
The Canes now advance to the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The top four teams in the Northwestern regional at Solon Springs were Spooner, 430 strokes; Flambeau, 431; Ladysmith, 432; and Hayward, 436.
The Canes edged out host Northwestern, who finished fifth at 446. Also playing at Hidden Greens North were Rice Lake, 447; Barron, 449; Grantsburg, 482; Luck-Unity Co-op, 488; Cumberland, 493; and St. Croix Falls, 494.
Hayward junior Gillian Johnson and freshman Macey Reier along with Ladysmith’s Jackie Wallin tied for third place at the regional meet with scores of 102. Alyson Reier was 15th with a 107 and Victoria Dos Santos 40th with a 125. Katelyn Galde shot a 171.
Spooner’s Molly Arf was the regional medalist with a round of 96, and Flambeau players Abby Bratanich and Shyla Applebee tied for second with scores of 98.
Qualifying as individuals for the sectional were Rice Lake’s Anna Marie Jones with a 103 and Emma VandeVoort with a 104, along with Cumberland’s Alleah Anderson at 105 and Barron’s Claire Bartlett at 106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.