Due to the forecast snowstorm, several Hayward Hurricanes games scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18, have been postponed. They are:
Friday, Jan. 17, Ladysmith at Hayward boys basketball, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 20.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Ladysmith at Hayward girls basketball, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 27.
Chippewa Falls at Hayward boys hockey, rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 8.
Hayward Co-op girls hockey at Marshfield, postponed to Thursday, Feb. 13.
Hurricane wrestlers at Ashland Invitational, canceled.
The Wisconsin Singers concerts at the Hayward High School auditorium are still on as scheduled, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18.
