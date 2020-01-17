Hayward, WI (54843)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 19F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 19F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.