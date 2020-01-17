Due to the forecast snowstorm, several Hayward Hurricanes games scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18, have been postponed. They are:

Friday, Jan. 17, Ladysmith at Hayward boys basketball, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 20.

Saturday, Jan. 18: Ladysmith at Hayward girls basketball, rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 27.

Chippewa Falls at Hayward boys hockey, rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 8.

Hayward Co-op girls hockey at Marshfield, postponed to Thursday, Feb. 13.

Hurricane wrestlers at Ashland Invitational, canceled.

The Wisconsin Singers concerts at the Hayward High School auditorium are still on as scheduled, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18.

