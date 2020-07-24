With the WIAA decision on July 23 that there will be high school fall sports but the start dates will be delayed, Hayward High School Athletics Director Billy O’Brien announced today that there will be sport-specific meetings for parents and athletes, with the dates, times and locations to be posted next week.
Girls golf and boys and girls cross country will be permitted to begin practice with prescribed acclimatization protocols on Monday, Aug. 17. The earliest start date for football, boys soccer and girls volleyball practices will be Monday, Sept. 7.
“With the exciting news of the opportunity to play fall sports which now has an official start date, we understand that there are a lot of questions,” O’Brien said. “We will continue to meet with all head coaches and get any questions answered as quickly as possible. The Hayward Community School District will continue to work with the Sawyer County Public Health official to promote health and safety for all student-athletes, parents/guardians and community.”
O’Brien said there will be sport-specific meetings for student athletes with their coaches, which will be posted next week (July 27-31). There will be no meetings that week. Each sport will have sport specific guidelines.
The earliest competition dates are Aug. 20 for girls golf, Aug. 25 for cross country, Sept. 15 for girls volleyball and boys soccer, and Sept. 23 for football—if the first practices are conducted Sept. 7.
