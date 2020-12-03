The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team has picked up a replacement opponent for Friday night, Dec. 4, and will open its season against the Barron Golden Bears at the RJS Gymnasium at Hayward High School.
Hayward Athletics and Activities Director Billy O’Brien announced today that “We have just picked up a replacement game for tomorrow night (Dec. 4). Hayward boys basketball will be playing Barron at home.”
The Canes originally were supposed to play St. Croix Falls here Friday night, but that game has been postponed.
“Barron does not have a JV team, so we will play the C team game at 5:45 p.m. at the RJS Gymnasium at the high school before the varsity game,” O’Brien said. The varsity game will begin at 7:15 p.m.
O’Brien noted that each of the team members will be allowed to have four family members in the venue for the game. This continues the policy for home games that has been in effect throughout the fall. Face coverings will be required of all people in the school and gym.
The game will be live-streamed on the Hayward Schools’ web site.
