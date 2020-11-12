The Hayward Rod & Gun Club, located three miles east of Hayward on Highway B, will host its annual rifle sight-in days for the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14-20, rain, snow or shine.
The club requires shooters to wear masks. The sight-in fee is $6 per rifle.
The club is also holding a fundraiser rifle raffle for a Ruger .308 Winchester American Predator bolt action rifle with 4-12x scope. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $20. The drawing will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 20, and the winner need not be present.
For more information, call (715) 634-4912.
