MADISON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced more than $652 million in Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) formula funding for eligible Native American Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) to carry out affordable housing activities in tribal communities.
The Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in Hayward has been awarded a grant of $3,210,462. It is part of the $21 million in grants awarded to 11 tribes in Wisconsin.
“The Indian Housing Block Grant program supports the commitment of Tribes across the country to their communities through funding affordable housing and housing activities,” said HUD Acting Secretary Matthew E. Ammon. “The U.S. government has a responsibility to carry out trust obligations to Indian tribes, and with this funding, HUD is acting to meet these obligations.”
The IHBG Program is a formula grant that provides a range of affordable housing activities on reservations and related areas. Eligible activities include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, crime prevention and safety, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems.
Also receiving grants were the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, $1,111,310; and the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa, $1,618,950.
Allocation summaries are posted on the ONAP Codetalk website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.