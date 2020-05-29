Through a press release, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital has announced that a new podiatrist, Dr. Keith Anderson, will be offering podiatry services through the hospital. Anderson attended the College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, and completed his residency at East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, Louisiana. He is board vertified in foot surgery and reconstructive rear foot and ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.
His medical and surgical practice encompasses the full spectrum of podiatry care, a hospital spokesperson said, including reconstructive foot surgery including bunion and hammertoe correction, foot and ankle arthritis, tendinitis, biomechanics, sports medicine and trauma care including sprain and fracture care.
Anderson’s podiatry practice will be patient focused. “I will do whatever I can clinically or surgically to help provide relief for foot or ankle pain,” said Anderson. “I chose podiatry because I can use my medical and surgical training to help people get back to the activities they love.”
Anderson served in the United States Marine Corps and is the father of three children. In his free time he enjoys spending time with family and friends. He is excited to return to Hayward to fish, golf and cheer on the Packers.
He will also work closely with physical therapists, including those who specialize in sports medicine to provide complete recovery care and patient education. No referral is needed and you can schedule your appointment to see either Dr. Anderson by calling 715-934-4850.
