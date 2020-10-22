To Our Community:
We all wish COVID was over, but it is not, and as a community, county and state we are currently in the most troubling place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The variable adherence to public health mandates and safety practices has increased the community prevalence and significantly impacted our local and regional health care systems. Significant impacts include hospital beds and emergency transport systems, which around the state are quickly reaching capacity.
As the only hospital in Sawyer County and one of the few hospitals in our region, we feel it is important to share our concern about compliance with the evidence-based safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing masks and limiting public and social gatherings. We are extremely concerned about the rise in cases in our community and the increase in hospitalizations and deaths across our region and the state. While we are prepared to care for COVID and non-COVID patients, we must practice the utmost caution to ensure we have the resources and staffing necessary to care for our community.
We know that many people and businesses are doing the right thing, and we commend you for understanding the importance of protecting yourself and those around you. We also know that our small businesses, restaurants and their employees are struggling. By working together as a community, wearing masks in public, social distancing and limiting gatherings we can keep our businesses open and our kids in school.
Now is the time for us to come together as a community. Keeping our local health care workers healthy is the single most critical factor in maintaining our ability to care for you. By protecting yourself, you will protect your friends, your family, your neighbors and all of us who work in health care.
We have dedicated ourselves to caring for you. We ask that you support us and the entire team at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water’s Edge by working together to reduce the impacts of COVID.
Sabrina Dunlap, M.D., Chief of Staff
Benjamin Turner, M.D., Chief of Staff Elect
Devon Dannen, M.D., Chief of Medicine
Vicentiu Andrei, M.D., Chief of Surgery
Dodson Thompson, D.O.
David Alexander, M.D.
Michele Armstrong, M.D.
Rachael Chambers, D.O.
Tamara Daniels, M.D.
Brad Davis, M.D.
Katherine Eichten, M.D.
Natasha Eshbaugh, M.D.
Julie Kahl, M.D.
Brent Kelley, D.O.
Matthew Luedke, M.D.
John McKevett, D.O.
Jaime Miller, M.D.
Imtiaz Mohamed, M.D.
Dorothy Novak, M.D.
Akhter Saeed, M.D.
Paul Tonkin, M.D.
John White, M.D.
Daniel Zelen, M.D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.