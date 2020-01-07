RIDGELAND– A homicide victim whose locally discovered remains were unidentified since the early 1980s has been found to be Kraig King from White Bear Lake, Minnesota. The Barron County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for information on what may have led to his being in the area and to his death.
On September 21, 1982, loggers found a pile of clothes in the woods on private land about 100 yards from the tree line near Hwy. 25, approximately four miles north of Ridgeland. Upon closer inspection, they discovered it was actually badly decomposed human remains.
After conducting an autopsy, a pathologist reported the deceased was a white male, between 18 and 22 years old, 180 to 195 pounds, and 5’8” to 5’9” tall. The man had brown hair and a husky build. It is estimated the time of death was April to May 1982, and the manner of death was homicide.
The sheriff’s department with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and DNA Doe Project eventually identified King's remains.
The sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help as the investigation of King’s murder continues. Anyone with information on why he would have been in Barron County in 1982, or any knowledge of the case, should contact the department, 715.537.3106.
Without the assistance of the DNA Doe Project, Barron County John Doe would have never been identified, said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit volunteer organization formed to identify unidentified deceased persons using forensic genealogy. The DNA Doe Project also acknowledges the following people and organizations: DNA Solutions, HudsonAlpha Discovery, Justin Loe – Full Genomes Corporation, Dr. Greg Magoon – Aerodyne Research Corporation, and GEDmatch.
“The Barron County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate and work with the DNA Doe Project on the December 3, 2017, unidentified remains discovered, and we do not believe they are connected,” Fitzgerald said.
