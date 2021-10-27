The new Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Coordinator Kelly Nayquonabe met with the Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Tribal Governing Board (TGB) at its weekly meeting Oct. 18 to discuss the recently approved program.
She said there is $30,000 available per home for mortgage assistance, delinquent property taxes or renovation or repairs for tribal members who own their own homes on the reservation. Nayquonabe said 150 tribal member homeowners would qualify under the HAF program. The program is income-limited, but more than half of the available funds are added by the TGB, which would allow more flexibility in eligibility.
The American Rescue Plan states, “HAF was established to mitigate financial hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic by providing funds to eligible entities for the purpose of preventing homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacements of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, through qualified expenses related to mortgages and housing.”
Lac Courte Oreilles was awarded $2 million and the TGB added an additional $2.2 million to the program. According to Nayquonabe, nearly all 150 homeowners have already submitted applications.
The potential process was discussed with the TGB at the meeting, where it was explained that once an inspector is hired under the program, he/she will work with the homeowner, who should have a priority list of repairs and upgrades needed. The inspector will do a walk-through.
Chairman Louis Taylor said the program should allow the homeowners to have more say in the contracting and choice of products used.
“Some of our people are great handymen and women and would prefer to do the work themselves on their own homes,” Taylor said. “If they aren’t, then they may have relatives who would work for less.” He added this would help them stretch the money a lot further.
Information
Kelly Nayquonabe will be at the Tribal Office on Wednesdays to take applications and to answer any questions. To request an application, email Kelly.Nayquonabe@lco-nsn.gov.
Visit the following link for application:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.