National health care experts over Thanksgiving weekend were saying a soon-to-be released COVID-19 vaccine would be a “game changer.”
But with millions of Americans traveling and gathering over the holiday against advice about large gatherings, those same experts also were raising the alarm that they anticipate the number of new positives and hospitalizations to rise dramatically in December.
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons also anticipates some good news about the COVID vaccine for Sawyer County. She also anticipates with the recent gatherings for Thanksgiving and deer camps that the number of new positives will remain high. This week another 121 new cases were recorded, the third week in a row with more than 100 new cases in a week.
“We expect the numbers to stay steady or rise,” she said. “We do not expect them to go down the next two weeks.”
As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, the county had recorded 916 positives, up 121 from 795 the previous Monday, Nov. 23. (The Record typically reports county COVID numbers from the Tuesday before Wednesday’s publishing, but last week the paper was published Tuesday and the Nov. 23 total was used.)
COVID vaccine
Lyons anticipates a decision this week about which of the three possible COVID vaccines under federal study will be available in Wisconsin. She expects a vaccine could be available in December and almost certainly by January.
“The first vaccine will be released to health care workers,” she said.
Another high priority group for the vaccine, she said, are those living in long-term residential facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living.
Lyons anticipates the vaccine will not be available to the general population until late February or March.
“It depends on how much vaccine is released and who is the priority group,” she said.
Lyons said she had several meetings this week to discuss how the vaccine will be distributed.
Schools
Due to the continuing high number of new cases, Lyons said the three county’s three school systems will mostly stay with virtual education, a trend that is anticipated to continue in December.
In Hayward the middle and high schools will continue virtual this week. At LCO, all schools will continue virtual until Monday, Dec. 7, and in Winter all learning will remain virtual for the next two weeks.
Numbers
Of the 916 positives, 793 have recovered, 116 are active and seven have died.
There are another 11 probable cases, those who have COVID symptoms and presumed to be positives, and 86 cases are being monitored.
Since March, 6,515 individuals have tested negative, some have been tested more than once. That represents 38% of the county’s population.
A month-by-month Public Health list of COVID positive cases since June reveals how the pandemic has been increasing, especially since the arrival of colder weather in November:
June 4 positives
July 22
August 126
September 65
October 192
November 489
Hospitalizations
Public Health also said 33 residents have been hospitalized for COVID. But Lyons added that the local health care systems are treating more patients than being reported by her office because many of those being hospitalized are not county residents.
Lyons also said her daily COVID report does not consider those in the hospital for a medical issue who test positive for COVID. If the person is not being treated for a respiratory issue related to COVID, she said, it is not considered as a COVID hospitalization.
But she noted even if the hospital isn’t treating someone for COVID that a patient with COVID impacts the operation of the health care system.
“Taking care of a patient who has COVID is very impactful because they have to be very careful not to spread that to patients who don’t have COVID or have the health care workers get sick. So it is very impactful to have that in the hospital,” she said.
