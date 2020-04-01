Hayward Middle School is among the “Beating the Odds” School of Recognition award winners for academic achievement for the 2019-20 school year, State Supt. of Public Instruction Carolyn Sanford Taylor announced.
To receive this award, a school must be ranked in the top 25 percent of high-poverty schools in the state, and have above-average student achievement in reading and mathematics when compared to schools from similarly sized districts, schools, grade configuration and poverty levels.
Since 2003, the Wisconsin DPI has recognized Title I schools that have demonstrated success in educating students. To be eligible, schools must receive federal Title I funding to provide services to large numbers or high percentages of economically disadvantaged children and meet other achievement criteria.
“These awards recognize the work of students and their parents along with teachers, school administrators, and school staff members to break the link between poverty and low academic achievement,” Sanford Taylor said. “Their efforts help us ensure that every student graduates college and career ready.”
Out of an abundance of caution for public health and in consideration of the CDC guidelines related to COVID-19, DPI has cancelled the 2019-20 Schools of Recognition Ceremony which had been set for May 2020. Awards will be mailed directly to recipients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.