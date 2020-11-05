The Hayward City Council on Oct. 12 decided to pursue the construction of a 160-foot cell tower at a site presently occupied by the 115-foot water tower that sits at the edge of Lake Hayward.
Most of the discussion Oct. 12 centered on the city being locked into a 40-year contract with telecommunication companies, AT&T being the primary one, which have multiple transmitters mounted around the top of the water tower. According to Mayor Charlie Munich and Public Works Director John McCue, the existing contract is not very favorable, or lucrative, for the city.
However, one way to terminate the contract and renegotiate new terms would be to tear down the existing water tower and build a new, higher cell tower on the same site. At the Oct. 12 meeting McCue also mentioned the tower was covered in lead paint and new paint wouldn’t stick to it.
“It’s time to do something different,” McCue said.
Recently the Sawyer County Record posted a photograph of the tower and asked Facebook followers what they thought of taking down the water tower and replacing it with a cell tower.
Most opposed the idea. Several said it amounted to removing a Hayward landmark.
“Oh no . . . this is a landmark of Hayward. How could they do this?” said Jan Montalbano.
“Awe, (I) love this tower,” wrote Tiana Jorczak.
“Stop tearing things down, Hayward!” said Ashley Schroeder.
“All of Historyland was demolished . . . I guess for progress . . . Let’s keep this landmark,” said Jacquita Lind.
“Keep the tower,” said Veronika Stanosz. “Find a different location for a cellphone tower . . . get some towers outside the city, Round Lake, Spider Lake area or near LCO casino.”
Jodi Nispel Jorczak posted what appears a sunset image of Lake Hayward with the water tower in the back ground and wrote: “If you were me, would you want a cell tower in this picture? HELL No! Put it somewhere else!”
“It’s sad that Hayward is getting rid of our town’s history,” said Diane Huffar Cooper.
“Going to miss it. It’s been a signature landmark that defines who we are,” said Doug Peters.
“While probably only nostalgic, it is a far-sight more attractive than a cell tower,” wrote Chuck Abrams. “My guess is the new tower may ‘tower’ over this and why it is being replaced.”
“The water tower has been there all of my life,” said Carolyn Ramsdell Seidl. “I would rather see that than a cell tower.”
However, some readers were not so nostalgic about the water tower being replaced.
Gayle Voelcker said tourism needs reliable cell tower service.
McCue told the council the water tower location is excellent for cell coverage because it provides a line of sight to Main Street, where many use cell phones.
“It’s a water tower. If it’s not being used, tear it down and put something up that’s used,” said Amber Marple Wittwer O’Hare.
Being creative, James Howes suggested instead of cell tower the city should erect a giant Birkie skier statue there, and he would volunteer to be the model.
The mayor’s view
Munich said he has had no one tell him they don’t like the idea of replacing the water tower with a cell tower.
“First of all, nothing is etched in stone,” he said. “It’s all preliminary now.”
Munich said he understands people have feelings of nostalgia about the water tower, but he noted it is not as structurally sound as some may think and there could be a potential environmental hazard when the lead paints starts to fall off.
“What happens when the lead paint falls off the tower into the Namekagon River? Then what?”
Munich added that replacing the tower with a new cell tower for better contracts with telecommunication companies is just one reason to remove the water tower. A more important reason is the issue of the tower’s structural integrity.
“You can’t even paint that thing,” he said. “It’s 100% covered in lead paint.”
History
The Record has been told the water tower has been at the location since it was in use during the lumbering era near the turn of the 20th century. The building next to the tower, today the Country Print Shop, was the pump house.
Kerry Henderson said when her mother, Arlene Henderson, 85, was little a little girl there was a lighted star on top of the tower and her grandfather, Shorty Heinkel, who worked for the power company, would replace the burned out bulbs.
On Facebook, Henry Bearheart offered some history about Hayward’s water system and the water tower:
“The City of Hayward claimed a water system no later than 1898 that had a 71,428 gallons-per-hour capacity. By 1909, however, the system had a new pumphouse with two units that combined could draw 96,000 gallons of water per hour. Adjacent to the pumphouse is a steel water tower that was constructed in 1910 reportedly by the Chicago Iron Works. The pumphouse was subsequently sold at some point and was most recently used as a commercial industrial property with no evidence remaining inside of its water system history.”
