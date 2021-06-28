Motorists are reminded that Washburn County Road E from Beaver Lake Road to Half Mile Road, approximately six miles southwest of Hayward, is closed to through traffic from Monday, June 28, through Friday, July 2, for rail crossing repairs by CN Railroad.
