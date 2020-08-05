Fall sport meetings for Hayward High School athletes and their parents/guardians with their sport coaches have been scheduled for Aug. 5 through Sept. 2.
HHS Athletics and Activities Billy O’Brien announced the upcoming meetings:
Cross-country running: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m. at the high school track bleachers, or in the HHS auditorium if weather is inclement.
Girls golf: Monday, Aug. 10, 5 p.m. at Hayward Golf Club.
Girls volleyball: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. at high school auditorium.
Football: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m. at high school auditorium.
Boys soccer: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6 p.m. at high school auditorium.
Hurricane cheer team: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6 p.m. at high school library.
