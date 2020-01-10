Hayward Nordic Ski Team members were among 900 skiers who competed in the Mesabi East Invitational Saturday, Jan. 4, at Giant’s Ridge Ski Area near Biwabik, Minnesota, the largest high school cross-country ski meet in the nation.
Skiers competed in 5-kilometer freestyle or classical races on the hilly terrain.
The Hurricane boys placed 40th out of 58 teams. Isaiah Heyworth paced the Hurricane varsity boys, placing 36th overall in the 5K freestyle in 16:26. Kade Carlson was 77th in 17:39 and Gabe Martin was 87th in 17:45.
The Hurricane girls placed 23rd out of 58 teams, compiling 312 points.
In the 5K Classic, Ingrid Sokup finished 37th in 20:33, Anneliese Bauer was 39th in 20:38 and Maggie Martin was 48th in 21:09.
In the 5K freestyle, Cassidy Gould finished 75th in 21:16, Dianna Martin was 101st in 22:44 and Liesl Eckstrom was 105th in 23:23.
