HHS 2020 graduates honored

A commencement ceremony is held for the Hayward High School Class of 2020 Thursday, July 16.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Approximately 118 members of the Hayward High School Class of 2020 received their diplomas at a commencement ceremony Thursday, July 16, at Rod Lundberg Field on the high school campus.

Families of the graduates sat in socially-distanced groups on the football field. Other spectators sat in the bleachers.

The program included speeches by the six valedictorians, taped musical selections, announcement of academic honors and scholarship recipients.

More on this ceremony will be published in the next edition of the Record.

