Approximately 118 members of the Hayward High School Class of 2020 received their diplomas at a commencement ceremony Thursday, July 16, at Rod Lundberg Field on the high school campus.
Families of the graduates sat in socially-distanced groups on the football field. Other spectators sat in the bleachers.
The program included speeches by the six valedictorians, taped musical selections, announcement of academic honors and scholarship recipients.
More on this ceremony will be published in the next edition of the Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.