The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team will host the Rice Lake Warriors at 7 p.m. Tuesday,  Jan. 14, at the Hayward Sports Center.

This is a change in the season schedule due to a change in the line-up at the annual Hayward Boys Hockey Invitational Jan. 10-11. A team scheduled to play in the tourney, Cedarburg, decided not to come due to a predicted snowstorm in southern Wisconsin.

Originally, there were to be two games Friday night and two games Saturday afternoon. Instead, Hayward played KMMO on Friday and Rice Lake played KMMO on Saturday.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments