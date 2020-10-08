After several spoke against revising a Sawyer County public health ordinance Tuesday night, Oct. 6, a revision that would have provided legislative oversight over public health officer's orders and also clarified and strengthened enforcement and citation of violations, the Health and Human Services Board voted to postpone any revision for two or three months.
(The first release of this article said "tabled." It should have read "postpone.")
Critical points in the discussion addressed orders that address COVID-19 concerns and whether the county and/or the public health officer, a non-elected official, are both overstepping constitutional authority.
The state statute defines the county public health officer's responsibilities and authority that include issuing public health orders when needed to protect the public.
On May 13 the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the extension of a Safer at Home order by the acting secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services (DHS) after the court ruled she overstepped her authority, but county public health officers are mandated under a different state statute than the one for the DHS secretary.
Read more about this story in next week's Sawyer County Record.
