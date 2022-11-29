Herman Heinz

We are saddened by the passing of Herman Heinz, husband of Thelma; father of Kevin Heinz and Teresa Schancer. Grandfather to Brandon Shelton, Ashleigh Shelton, KC Heinz, Stacy Jalowitz, Keith Heinz, Kyle Heinz & Elicia Heinz, several great grandchildren and friend to many.

Visitation and funeral will be held on December 6 at Spider Lake Church – Main Street Campus at 10601 Main Street, Hayward. Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. and funeral starting at 4 p.m. Luncheon to follow.

