Herbert Charles Turner, 81, of Radisson passed away at home Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, surrounded by family.
Herb was born in Marion, Indiana, on Nov. 12, 1940, to parents Herbert F. and S. Arletta (Patterson) Turner. Herb’s family moved up to Loretta and Herb began school at Draper Elementary and later went on to graduate high school from Winter High School. Immediately after school he began work at his stepfather’s block plant doing foundry work. In 1966 Herb joined the U.S. Army National Guard and served active duty for 21 years through the Hayward 724th Engineer Battalion and went on to serve 13 years in the retired reserves. Herb married the love of his life, Arlene Dye, on Oct. 7, 1967, in Radisson. Through the years Herb worked in masonry and logging and started his own construction company, Turner Construction.
Herb was an avid outdoorsman and loved to go out hunting and fishing, his favorite being musky and trout fishing. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, cooking, shooting pool, playing baseball in Ladysmith and avidly watching the weather, calling himself a self-proclaimed weatherman. Herb was a social man who always made time for morning coffee at the Village Kitchen and beers at the local watering hole.
Herb is survived by his loving wife, Arlene; his children, Barry Turner of Bruce, Robin Gutowski of Radisson and Kimberly (Duane) Mansky of Exeland; grandchildren, Kylie (Sam) Revak, Taylor (Austen) Krall, Briana (Dylan) Carey, Morgan Mansky, Marina (Tim) Trude and McCoy Mansky; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Timmerman and Nancy (Earl) Pate; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Herbert M. Turner; grandson, Austin Mansky; son-in-law, Randy Gutowski; sisters, Dorothy, Marjorie and Marion; and parents-in-law, James and June Dye.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
