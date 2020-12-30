March 6, 1927 — December 17, 2020
Henrietta Josephine Nelson, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Henrietta was born March 6, 1927, in Minneapolis to the late John A. and Katherine P (Maczka) Shuda. She was the third of their four children. When she was a young girl, the family moved to LeHigh, Wisconsin, in Doyle Township, Barron County, where the family farmed for many years. Henrietta graduated from Cameron High School and then moved to Minneapolis with her two sisters, where she worked as an elevator operator. She moved back to the Rice Lake area a few years later, and attended Barron County Teachers College. It was there she met the love of her life, Ervin D. Nelson, who was also pursuing a teaching degree. They married on June 29, 1957, at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Strickland, Wisconsin. The newlyweds made their first home in Woodville. Ervin taught in Woodville, while Henrietta taught at Happy Valley School, a one room school in Spring Valley. There they welcomed a daughter, Cynthia Marie, in 1959 and a son, David John, in 1962. In 1963, the family moved back to Rice Lake, where Ervin began teaching in the Rice Lake district, while Henrietta stayed home with the children. James Melvin was born in 1964. Henrietta later worked for Saks, Mascott Foods and Skrupky Studio, all in Rice Lake. In 1978, Ervin and Henrietta moved to Minong, where they owned and operated Nelson’s Café until their retirement in 1995. Henrietta made all of the pies, cakes and homemade soups, for which the café was known. Henrietta resided in Minong until 2015, when due to ailing health, she moved with her husband, to Mindoro, Wisconsin, to be with their daughter and family.
Henrietta was loved by all who knew her. She was a fabulous cook and baker and could easily throw a dinner party for 40. Her home was always open to anyone who had nowhere to go, especially during the holidays. She loved birdwatching and hiking through the outdoors. She was very knowledgeable when it came to gathering wild berries and mushrooms. She grew her own grapes for wine, jam and juice. Henrietta was very artistic and spent many free hours painting and doing crafts, as well as sewing. She was proud of her Polish heritage and was bilingual. She was dedicated to her faith and her family. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rice Lake, and later of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minong.
Henrietta is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Mark) Delphey of Mindoro; sons, David (Susan) of Shell Lake and James (Teresa) of Hayward; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Richard Busick of Osceola; sister-in-law, Leona Shuda of Rice Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ervin, in 2015; a brother, Henry Shuda; two sisters, Genevieve Letness and Rosemary Shuda; and brother-in-law, George Letness.
Friends and family are invited to her interment, to be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 11, 2021, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery outdoor chapel in Spooner, with a memorial Mass and gathering to be held in the spring.
“So when tomorrow starts without me don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me I’m right here in your heart.” —David M. Romano
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.