The family of an LCO reservation resident and the LCO Tribal Police Department are seeking information from the public to help locate 34-year-old Aaron S. Johnson, who went missing Sunday, Oct. 11.
LCO Police Sgt. Dominic Ciatti told the Sawyer County Record Monday, Oct. 26, that “We don’t know anything” beyond what was posted on Facebook. “We’re following up on every lead that we get, asking the public’s help with any information. We’re as confused as everyone else,:” he said.
Aaron Johnson’s wife, Amanda Thayer, reported him missing. According to a Facebook post, Johnson is 5 ft. 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and dark blonde hair that he wears shaved. He has many tattoos on his head, neck, arms, back and stomach.
Aaron was dropped off around 6 p.m. Oct 11, 2020 at Six Mile Corner (junction of County Roads CC, N and NN) on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation by a co-worker. He was on County Rd NN and Hwy CC to pick up a maroon 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup with LCO Tribal Plates B631.The truck was parked on the side of the road due to brake issues.
According to his family, Aaron suffers from many mental health conditions. He typically speaks to his mother every day on the phone, but has not made a phone call to her since Oct 10.
Johnson is reported to spend a lot of time in wooded areas, lakes, rivers, back roads, and dirt roads in the Radisson area, Rusk County, Bruce, Ladysmith, LCO reservation and surrounding counties. His wife, mother and loved ones are concerned about his health, state of mind and life.
Those who have any information about Aaron are asked to please contact the Lac Courte Oreilles Police at 715-634-4123 or 715-634-8350 or the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-5213.
