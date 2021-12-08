Helen McClaine

Helen M. McClaine, 95, of Winter died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Ladysmith Living Center.
Helen Louise Wiley was born July 25, 1926, in Winter, the daughter of Montgomery and Louise (Wold) Wiley. She graduated from Winter High School in 1944. Helen attended the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and Superior, where she graduated in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught at Barron, Draper and Winter for a total of 33 years. In 1951 she was married to Thaddeus “Ted” Ronkowski. They had one daughter, Anna Louise.
In 1982 Helen was married to G.D. “Joe” McClaine. At this time, she retired from her teaching career. They enjoyed traveling and spending the winters in warmer climates. Helen was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, American Legion Auxiliary, AmVets Auxiliary and the Retired Teachers. She was an avid reader, enjoyed her gardens and the beauty of nature. Helen’s church meant a lot to her, and she loved being with her family, especially being part of her great-grandson’s lives. She considered this a bonus in her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Suzan; grandson, Jesse Suzan; great grandsons, Ross and Trevor Suzan; sister, Martha Walters; sisters-in-law, Norma Wiley and Fay Pettit; many nieces and nephews; and her friend since first grade, Victoria Johnson.
Helen was preceded in death by parents, Mont and Louise; first husband, Ted Ronkowski; second husband, Joe McClaine; brothers, Robert “Bud,” Benjamin, Michael, Walter, Elmer “Sam” and Arthur; sisters, Thelma Arnold and Grace Elizabeth Meyer; brothers-in-law, Fred Arnold, Dean Meyer, Clinton Walters and Bud McClaine; and sisters-in-law, Isla Wiley and Virginia Enhelder.
The Funeral Service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Winter. Pastor Terri Blomberg will officiate with music provided by Rebecca Iverson and Cathleen Hepburn. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Winter Cemetery in the spring.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.