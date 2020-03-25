The Heart O’ North Conference filed an appeal Thursday, March 19, to the WIAA Board of Control in regard to Ashland’s previously approved move to the conference.
The Board of Control approved Ashland’s request to join the Heart O’ North on March 6, with the Oredockers set to move for the 2020-21 season. The appeal, written by HON President Ritchie Narges and Commissioner Greg Boetcher, said the current members of the conference unanimously opposed the proposal due to additional travel, inequitable size differences and discrepancies in program offerings.
“The HON was in unanimous agreement that Ashland joining the HON would harm the interest of the students in every current HON member school and that an appropriate alternative would be Ashland joining the (Great Northern Conference),” the appeal stated.
